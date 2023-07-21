IMG_9819.JPG

Some older boys at the Boys & Girls Club in Sebring, from left, Lucian Weber, 11; Liam Hamilton, 8; Kason Waler, 8; and Michael Vieth, 11, stuff bookbags full of school supplies Wednesday morning in preparation of the Back To School Bash coming up this Saturday, July 22. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Boys & Girls Club in Sebring. In addition to the free school supplies, there will be lots of free fun activities and food.

 CINDY MARSHALL/STAFF

The Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County will host a free Back to School Bash from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., this Saturday, July 22, at their facility located at 111 MLK Jr. Blvd., Sebring.

Students will receive free school supplies. According to Boys & Girls Club Director Vernetta Bolton, the school supplies are for any child in Sebring and they do not have to be members of the Boys & Girls Club.

