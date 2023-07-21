The Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County will host a free Back to School Bash from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., this Saturday, July 22, at their facility located at 111 MLK Jr. Blvd., Sebring.
Students will receive free school supplies. According to Boys & Girls Club Director Vernetta Bolton, the school supplies are for any child in Sebring and they do not have to be members of the Boys & Girls Club.
“We want to give back to the community and give back to the parents since they are struggling so much right now with the cost of things especially the single moms,” Bolton said. “We are here to be their support team.”
Each child will receive a book bag full of items such as crayons, paper, pencils, ink pens, glue, scissors, folders, headphones plus a variety of other items. The event is sponsored by Heads, Hearts & Hands of Heartland and the Robert C. Saffold Sr. Foundation, Inc., both are organizations that strive to help the youth in the local area.
In addition to giving away school supplies, it will be a fun day for the children. Toby’s Clown Foundation will be there doing face painting and balloon sculptures. There will be music and children can participate in relay and board games.
A free lunch consisting of hot dogs, chips, cookies, juice and water will be served to the children. There will also be free popcorn and snow cones. Volunteers will be serving up the food items and helping with the activities.
Children needing to get ready for school can also take advantage of free haircuts being offered at the event.
Bolton said that they will be registering children as they come through the gate. For more details, call the Boys & Girls Club at 863-451-5757.
The Boys & Girls Club provides a quality after school program and summer program for Highlands County students, ages 6-12. They also have a site in Avon Park.
Other Back To School events happening in Highlands County include:
• Backpack Sunday for Heartland For Children will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sunday, July 23, at the First Baptist of Lake Josephine, 111 Lake Josephine Dr., Sebring. There will be book bags and supplies, face painting, balloon artist, free lunch, free haircuts, bounce house, and food trucks. It is open to the public.
• Highlands Farmers Market Back To School Supply Drive will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, July 23, at the Market, 6270 E. Arbuckle Road, Avon Park. Supplies are being collected for a local Avon Park school. There will be multiple collection boxes stationed throughout the market. Cash donations will be accepted to purchase the needed supplies.
• Aktion Club of Highlands County Back To School Drive is currently underway until July 25. The club is collecting school supplies for the Guardian ad Litem Program in Highlands County. Book bags or school items can be donated by calling 863-443-0438 before July 25 to set up a pick up. Checks can be made out to the Aktion Club of Highlands County so items can be purchased. Mail checks to Aktion Club, P.O. Box 1431, Avon Park, FL 33826.
• Lady Panthers Xtreme Travel Softball School Supply Drive is underway until July 31 for Highlands County School students. Items will be distributed Aug. 6. Drop off locations are Shamrock Pharmacy, 6 N. Main Ave., Lake Placid, and Hometown Roots, 517 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid. Donations needed include pencils, rulers, ballpoint pens, note books, color pencils, ,staplers, calculators, crayons, etc. For details, call Reggie Jones at 863-441-6778.
• Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive is currently underway until Friday, Aug. 4. The lodge is asking the community to help stuff the bus with supplies that will be used for the children in the local community. Supplies can be dropped off from 1-7 p.m., daily except Saturdays, at the lounge of the lodge located at 200 County Road E. 621, Lake Placid. For questions, call Cathy Keck at 863-441-3287.
• The Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 Back To School Bash will be for the children of Lake Placid from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Elks Lodge, 200 County Road E. 621, Lake Placid. Members are planning to give the school supplies, have clowns, fire trucks, police dogs, music, dancing and food to entertain the children and their families.
• Back To School event will start at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, at Bountiful Blessings, 820 MLK Jr. Blvd., Sebring. There will be free food, free backpacks and supplies while they last. Community resources will be available and prayer.
• Back To School Bash & Backpack Giveaway will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, at the MLK Sports Complex, 207 E. State St., Avon Park. It is hosted by Highlands County Sheriff COPS ADAPT, Southside Community Resource Center, Hope Foundation, Jream Foundation, Boys & Girls Club and Highlands County NAACP. In addition to giving away school supplies, there will be a Touch-A-Truck event, food and games. For details, call Tikia McRae-Robertson at 863-873-5936 or Javonie Litchmore at 863-257-0842.