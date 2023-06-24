The Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County received a donation of $20,000 Thursday from Sunlight Resorts, which is developing Twin Lakes Resorts in Avon Park.
Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County Interim CEO Janice Rearick said it is a wonderful and generous presentation of a donation from the Twin Lakes development, one of the newest housing developments coming into Avon Park.
It is a great new development and the developers are Chris Miller and Summer Miller (brother and sister) of the Sunlight Resorts company, she said.
Representatives from the Boys & Girls Club and its Avon Park and Sebring locations, along with Avon Park Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard and City Manager Mark Schrader, were on hand for the presentation of the donation.
Barnard said during the presentation that he first met Chris Miller about nine months ago and that Chris spoke of being a good neighbor and wanting to support a project in Avon Park.
Summer said they looked for an opportunity to give back to the community and supporting children is the best way to do that.