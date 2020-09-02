SEBRING — The Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County has updated the Teen Centers at their Avon Park and Sebring locations to have more middle and high school students active with the after-school club.
The Sebring Boys & Girls Club Site Director Arzinia Jacobs said the new teen room, for students in grades sixth through 12, will provide many different tools so they can succeed as teens as well being prepared for adulthood.
“Most of our kids go home and they become latchkey kids and let social media or television raise them while their parents are working,” she noted.
At the Boys & Girls Club, students will get a lot of encouragement and assistance with homework and college readiness, she said. It would definitely benefit all kids in this community.
“We really want to have a program that is appealing to them and it is knowledgeable for them and engaging for them so they can get what they need to become productive citizens,” Jacobs said.
Boys & Girls Club Board Member Bob Duncan explained why he got involved with the club.
He was coaching 11 and 12-year-olds in youth football 15 years ago and had seen some of his former players getting into the wrong environment and getting into trouble.
“The worst example is I had one young man who had played football for me, that by the time he was 19 years old, was involved in three murders,” Duncan said. “We need to do something in this community to give these teenagers an alternative life choice to have some place to go rather than up on the corner.”
The Boys & Girls Club is the way to go with the backing of the national club and there are goodhearted people on the local board and the teachers are wonderful, he said.
Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County Executive Director Dave Cornuet said the students do math, science and English every day. It is truly an educationally-based after-school program, with some life-learning skills and athletics on the outside.
When he came to Highlands County two years ago there were only nine kids in the teen program, Cornuet explained, now there is close to 40 with the number growing.
Marcus Dewberry is the teen coordinator at the Sebring Boys & Girls Club. He attended Sebring High and Lake Wales High and played basketball for St. Leo University and coached basketball at Avon Park High.
Dewberry arranges activities for the kids and makes sure they have a safe place to be after school at the Boys & Girls Club.
He also focuses on education and makes sure the kids do their homework and school work.
“I want them to feel comfortable with being productive,” Dewberry said.
Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County Operations Director Janice Rearick said, “We have re-built both our Teen Centers and have added audio/video equipment to assist and enhance the vocational training.
The new Teen Coordinators are taking on the challenge of reaching out to the teen population and really growing the program, she said. The new teen coordinator in Avon Park is Chasity Wells
For more information or to make a donation, go to: boysandgirlsclubofhighlandscounty.com.