AVON PARK — Tiara Michele Bradshaw, 26, of Sebring, was arrested Wednesday evening on charges of prostitution, crimes against a person and using a cellphone to facilitate a felony.
Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office received information that Bradshaw was soliciting prostitution through an escort web page. A look at the page revealed nude photos, statements from Bradshaw including “100% satisfaction guaranteed” and information for Bradshaw to be contacted, according to reports.
An undercover operative made arrangements with Bradshaw via text message and agreed to meet her at the corner of North Highlands Boulevard and North Avon Boulevard in Avon Park. Bradshaw advised that after she was picked up they would go park and that the price was $80 per hour. When Bradshaw got into the vehicle she was met by detectives who identified themselves and told her she was under arrest for prostitution, reports said.
Bradshaw was charged with one misdemeanor count of prostitution, one felony count of crimes against a person and one felony count of using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. She was taken to the Highlands County Jail on $2,250 bond.