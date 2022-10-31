SEBRING — School Board Member Bill Brantley didn’t mince words, in his School Board farewell statement, saying “Chris Doty is a bully, he leads by intimidation.”
At the end of his final regular School Board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Brantley said someone had asked him what he would have done differently in his 12 years on the School Board.
“I have enjoyed it. I enjoyed the first 11 1/2 more than the last 6 months, but that is neither here nor there,” he said. “But, what would I do differently?
“Almost from day one I had people coming to me — we take bullying very seriously, it’s a horrible thing — I had people coming to me telling me that this individual is bullying students, was bullying teachers, was bullying office staff, was bullying fellow administration. We all knew it and we never really did anything about.
“A few meetings ago that individual came up here to the podium — Chris Doty — stared me down and read a speech that made him sound like he was a victim. Meanwhile staring me down the entire time trying to intimidate me.
“He immediately scurried out of there once his speech was over so at the end of the meeting I couldn’t really respond to him. I really wish he was here tonight because ... I would love for him to hear it coming out of my mouth.
“It is my personal feeling — Chris Doty is a bully, he leads by intimidation and he has done that to countless people in the past. I just wish he could hear it in person and when it is time all the people that are victims of his, if they need to and will come together I will stand right beside them and I will support them 100% so he can no longer bully and intimidate people like he has in the past.”
Brantley then concluded his comments, “With that being said, thank you very much.”
Highlands News-Sun asked Brantley on Thursday, Oct. 20, if he was hampered in any way from taking action if he knew that Doty was a bully so long ago?
Brantley responded, “That obviously is my problem. I think we all knew about it, but we never really done anything. Since my comments at the end of the School Board meeting, I have had probably close to a dozen people reach out to me and tell me stories of him bullying them.
“Obviously the sexual harassment is the reason he got demoted,” Brantley said. “Multiple times we have had parents come into the School Board meeting and complain that he bullied them.
“He would antagonize them into an argument and the second they said something he would trespass them. So that has happened multiple times.”
Teachers were bullied, but were afraid to say anything for fear of retribution, Brantley said.
“Rumor has it his ambition is to be superintendent and that is the reason all these people were afraid to come forward because they know he would get them back if he gets back into a position of power,” he said.
Doty said Friday, Oct. 21, he was aware of Brantley’s comments, but wasn’t at the Tuesday meeting.
If that is really how he felt and has any proof to that and he sat on that for 12 years as a Board member, “I would say shame on him for not acting on it and not protecting children,” he said. “If I was bullying children and doing these horrible things he [Brantley] said, then I would just say shame on him for not doing his job and his Constitutional responsibilities.”
There is not one thing in any of his evaluations related to that type of behavior from any of the superintendents or principals that he worked for before he became a principal, Doty said.
“During his [Brantley’s] tenure, I was Principal of the Year for my work in Lake Placid, during which time his son was actually a student at the school when I was principal and Mr. Brantley was very happy with the work that I did in Lake Placid,” Doty said. “I was nominated for Champion for Children and then awarded Champion for Children in 2017 that would be about five years ago, not quite the middle of his tenure.
“I don’t think any of that would have taken place if what Mr. Brantley was saying is accurate,” Doty said. “I don’t know if he was upset because he was not reelected. I think that is a prime example of what our community does not want anymore in their leaders for the school district and I think his behavior is a prime example of what you should not do.”
Highlands News-Sun asked Doty if he planned to run for superintendent.
Doty responded, two superintendents including the current superintendent, sent him to multiple schools in the district that needed to be turned around and they recognized that as a strength he has. Now there are three schools that are in “turn around” for the first time in recent history for the school district.
“So obviously it is going to need somebody to come in and right the ship,” he said. “It is obviously going to be a very tough challenge. I haven’t made any decisions about my future. I am solely focused right now on trying to do what is best for kids here at Sebring Middle.
“I will say that Mr. Brantley’s attack has made that a little more challenging because he has made claims with very little documentation to back up what he said,” Doty said.
School Board Member Donna Howerton said Friday, Oct. 21, “In watching Chris over the years serving on the board, I feel he has a strong passion for what he believes. He wants respect for his faculty and his students. He will stand strong for them to be treated fairly.”
Dr. Longshore has taken him as a leader and placed him at Lake Placid Middle School and Avon Park Middle School to help struggling schools, she said. He did it with Lake Placid Middle and from what parents shared he was accomplishing it with Avon Park Middle.
“I received calls and ran into people after the last [School Board] meeting and some were Doty supporters and some that may not agree with everything he does, but felt that [what Brantley said] was inappropriate,” Howerton said.
Howerton said she had heard people have asked Doty to run for superintendent.
Following is a summary of what transpired last school year concerning Doty, who is now an ESE/behavior unit teacher at Sebring Middle School.
Doty was transferred from his position of principal of Hill-Gustat Middle in February 2021 to be the principal at Avon Park Middle School when former APMS principal Page Green was removed from the school with no district statement on the reason for her removal.
Prompted by a written complaint from then-APMS assistant principal Danielle Lillpop of “claims of sexual harassment, discrimination, and intimidation” against Doty, the School District employed a law firm specializing in labor issues, which hired an investigator to investigate the claims.
After the investigation, in October 2021, Doty was removed from the principal position at Avon Park Middle.