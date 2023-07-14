Kosovo Politics

 RIDVAN SLIVOVA/AP PHOTO

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A brawl erupted in the Kosovo parliament on Thursday after an opposition lawmaker threw water on Prime Minister Albin Kurti while he was speaking about government measures to defuse tensions with ethnic Serbs in the country’s north.

Kosovo opposition parties have criticized Kurti’s policies in the north that have strained relations with key Western allies.

