Brazil Daycare Attack

A woman conforts a crying girl outside the daycare center “Cantinho do Bom Pastor” after a fatal attack on children in Blumenau, Santa Catarina state, Brazil, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. A man with a hatchet jumped over a wall and invaded the daycare center, killing four children and wounding at least five others, authorities said.

 PATRICK RODRIGUES/PORTAL NSC TOTAL via AP

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A man with a hatchet jumped over a wall and invaded a daycare center Wednesday in Brazil, killing four children and wounding at least five others, authorities said.

The assailant turned himself in at a police station and did not appear to have any connection with the center, which offers nursery services, preschool education and after-school activities. The dead were between the ages of 5 and 7, authorities said.

