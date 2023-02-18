Brazil Carnival

A masked reveler participates in a street pre-carnival party by the “Cordao do Boitata” Block, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Revelers are taking to the streets for the open-air block parties, leading up to Carnival’s official Feb. 17th opening.

 BRUNA PRADO/AP PHOTO

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Carnival is back.

Glittery and outrageous costumes are once again being prepared. Samba songs will ring out ‘til dawn at Rio de Janeiro’s sold-out parade grounds. Hundreds of raucous, roaming parties will flood the streets. And working-class communities will be buoyed, emotionally and economically, by the renewed revelry.

