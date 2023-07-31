Unsolved Sex Worker Killings

A car drives past a vacant lot, Wednesday, in Egg Harbor Township, N.J., where a string of seedy motels used to stand. The discovery of four dead women in a drainage ditch behind the motels just outside Atlantic City was shocking news in 2006. But as the years passed, the public’s attention and fear faded, and the case of the “Eastbound Strangler” – so named for the direction the victims’ heads were facing – remained unsolved.

 WAYNE PARRY/AP PHOTO, FILE

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The discovery of four dead women in a drainage ditch just outside Atlantic City was shocking news in 2006.

International media flocked to the seaside gambling resort. More than 100 detectives and prosecutors were assigned to investigate. Casino guests worried about safety, and the victims’ fellow sex workers began carrying hidden knives.

