AVON PARK — Brenda Gray enjoyed serving the citizens of Avon Park as a City Councilmember for 21 years, but didn’t like the times when the “drama” overshadowed the issues.
Gray served on the Council from January 2001 to November 2021 and was deputy mayor for much of that time.
“I thank the citizens for allowing me to serve as many years as I did,” she said. “I know for a fact that it was only done by God’s grace because I remember in my very first term, after the first year, I really dreaded going to the City Council meetings because there was so much stuff going on.
“In my opinion, it wasn’t things happening that were best for the citizens of Avon Park. The Council was making decisions so that was a learning curve for me.”
Gray said she had to get caught up with the issues because she ran for Council to address the fire assessment, which she believed was too much for the citizens to pay.
Gray recalled that C.B. Shirey was the city manager at that time and he was very helpful for her in learning the process of being on the Council, since she couldn’t converse with her fellow councilmembers due to the Sunshine Law, but could speak with the city manager.
“You have to be close to the city manager to find out what really is going on in the City,” Gray said.
Gray recalls the City had probably five city managers during her time on the Council.
Over the years all the city managers did their job, but one city manager she commends was Julian Deleon, Gray said.
“He was a city manger who, in my opinion, really cared about the entire City of Avon Park and when certain councilmembers did not approve of his leadership that is when the drama started,” she said.
“It just bothered me so much. Even though you might not agree with someone, everybody deserves respect and there was one set of councilmembers who didn’t give any respect for anybody and that bothered me,” Gray said.
“So I had to pray real hard and telling myself that it is not about me, it is about the citizens of Avon Park, what is best for them. So I think that is how I got through that,” she said.
Gray said being on the Council requires a lot of time learning about the issues.
“People think you go up there and open up a book and you vote on stuff and talk about it — you have got to do some research on that stuff because if don’t do research on it you will be totally lost,” she said. “You have to have a passion.”
“I have been serving all my life,” Gray said, with 22 years in the U.S. Army and then 12 years serving the State of Florida as a probation and parole officer and she is serving now in her current job with the Heartland Coalition for the Homeless.
“That is what I do best and I enjoy doing it,” she said. “I think that is what got me through all these 21 years. It was a rough road, but it was a lesson learned.”
Highlands News-Sun asked Gray about her thoughts on former mayor Tom Macklin.
Macklin was Avon Park’s mayor when she was first elected to the Council, Gray said.
“I can give Tom kudos because most of the time he said what needed to be said and he said it in a respectful manner,” she said. “I didn’t always agree with Tom Macklin, but at least he said it and brought it up and he wasn’t trying to throw anybody under the bus or hurting anybody.”
When Macklin was not longer in office, he would still call her to comment on issues, Gray said. She appreciated it when the citizens contacted her to voice their opinion.
What is next for Gray?
“I have got a bucket list of things on my list to do,” she said. “I am going to be working in the City of Avon Park doing what I think is best for the City. I still will attend some City Council meetings and I am still here for the citizens if they need me for anything. I am still here to help as much as I can.”
She is not sure what her role will be in the City, but she will take a few months off to enjoy her brand new house and go through boxes of papers that she has been collecting for 21 years, Gray said.