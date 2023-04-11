Hurricane Center Chief

Mike Brennan, then-branch chief at the National Hurricane Center, gives an update on Hurricane Harvey, Aug. 25, 2017, in Miami. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration named Brennan as the new director of the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO, FILE

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration named Mike Brennan, who was supervising hurricane forecasters during one of the busiest times for storms hitting America, as the new director of the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Brennan, who started Monday, had been branch chief since 2018 for the center’s hurricane specialist unit, which writes warnings and forecasts for the public. He spent 2022 as the center’s acting deputy director. During those last five years, 18 hurricanes have hit the United States, eight of them major.

