SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency will consider a proposal for brewery, distillery and restaurant to be located in a CRA owned building on the Circle.
The CRA issued a request for proposal for the development of 301 Circle Park Drive (the former Galleria 301) and received three proposals for the redevelopment of the property.
The selection committee met on March 29 and is recommending the proposal from Sugar Sand Distillery for the board’s approval. The CRA Board meets at 5:30 p.m., Monday.
The proposal states that Don Davies along with Tony Castronova of Lake Placid are longtime residents, property owners along with businesses operating in Highlands County. We have been developing a business model that involves Italian food, craft spirits, craft beer, commercial beer/wine and a live entertainment venue under one roof.
“We have been looking mostly in Lake Placid and have walked through several different buildings and not found a suitable building available,” the proposal states.
“We have in our mind three specific enterprises occupying the Galleria 301 working in harmony with one another to be able to offer an experience not currently available in downtown Sebring. We would like to retain the location name Galleria 301 as a destination location offering food, liquor, beer, wine and quality live entertainment.”
According to the proposal, the building will contain three opportunities for visitors to enjoy, first a copy of of the current Sugar Sand Distillery (currently on Henscratch Road), then a partnership with Castronova in the new Sugar Sand Brewery and the Castronova owned Michael Anthony’s Italian cuisine.
”We are committed to this project and are putting up our own monies, so with that being said and given the risk we are taking, we would like to have ownership of the building transferred to our LLC 30 months after we are rewarded the RFP,” according to the proposal. “We should be operational for two years proving ourselves to the CRA.
”We will begin immediately with cleanup and demolition and get a feel for the best layout for the operations. Some of the distilling equipment had been already ordered months ago. We can be operational in around 90 to 120 days.”
If the CRA Board approves the proposal it would move forward to a public hearing and the approval process with the City Council.