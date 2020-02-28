AVON PARK — In the five and half years that the City of Avon Park has owned the Brickell Building many options and ideas have been explored for the two-story downtown structure. Now with an appraised value in hand, the city should be ready to sell the nearly 100-year-old building at 2 E. Main St.
Howard Chad Pritchett of Pritchitt Real Estate Group, Inc., Sebring appraised the Brickell Building at $285,000.
Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock said Thursday the building will likely be put out to bid for sale.
“I don’t know how to keep it not public, but it is kind of hard whenever you do an appraisal and everybody knows what your appraisal is, so they know certainly what to bid,” he said. “I just think it should have been more secretive about the appraisal and it might have been better off in the long run for the city.
“I think once and for all now we can put it up for sale.”
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland believes the building’s appraisal price is appropriate.
When the city purchased the building there was no mold issues upstairs and a lot of things were still intact inside. It was probably worth it at that point, she said.
But, since the mold remediation from Hurricane Irma, a lot of the interior walls had to be removed, which dropped the price, Sutherland noted.
There is going to be a $500,000 to $1 million investment in rehabilitating the building, she told the Highlands News-Sun, so she believes it is a very fair price.
“I think Chad Pritchitt did a great job in giving us an accurate estimate,” Sutherland said.
The 25,453-square-foot building, which was built in 1921, was purchased by the City of Avon Park for $370,000 and the city took possession of it on Oct. 27, 2014.
A December 2014 newspaper article about the Avon Park Housing Development Corporation’s proposal to purchase the building for $300,000 stated it was valued at $1 million in the fiscal year 2012-2013.
The City Council approved the proposal of the non-profit affiliate of the Avon Park Housing Authority, but the chairman of the APHDC informed the mayor in March 2015 that the corporation would “not be able to proceed with further pursuit of the PSA (Purchase and Sale Agreement) for the Brickell at this time.”