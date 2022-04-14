AVON PARK — The Brickell Building’s lease/transfer agreement from the City of Avon Park to real estate broker Daniel Sauls was approved recently by the City Council.
The Main Street building has been vacant and in need of upkeep and renovation for many years, but now council members hope a restored building with businesses can spur growth for the downtown.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the renovation of the Brickell Building should start immediately as Sauls and his group finalize the plans and establish some permits. They have already submitted a rebuilding plan to the council.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said, “This is a great opportunity for the City of Avon Park for somebody that wants to come in and spend the money, as much as a half a million, to renovate the entire building.”
They already have a couple of businesses lined up to move in there and once they do that they will get several more, he said.
It is going to bring good things to the downtown of Avon Park and eventually when they take over the building, the city will get revenue for providing water and sewer utilities, Barnard said.
“It is a win-win for them and a win-win for the City of Avon Park,” he said. “This is just the beginning of the City of Avon Park starting to grow downtown because once you get a couple of things going you get a couple more.”
There are also great things happening downtown with the Community Development Agency’s façade grants improving the appearance of businesses and homes.
Councilwoman Berniece Taylor said she voted to approve the agreement, but she wanted to make sure everything was in the best interest of Avon Park.
“I just wanted to make sure the downtown remained a certain way,” she said. “I didn’t want certain things in the Brickell Building.”
She didn’t want to see an auto shop or marijuana dispensary in the building, but no such restrictions were in the agreement.
“It is the most beautiful building on Main Street and there are just certain things I didn’t want to see down on Main Street,” Taylor said. “I want to see Avon Park thrive and go back to looking like it once did back in the ‘70s and ‘80s when there were all kinds of shops there.”
Sauls plans to bring in businesses to the ground floor and offices on the second floor of the Main Street structure.
The first phase of his plans for the structure brings all the building’s infrastructure up to code. Then finishing the interior of the building on the first floor and basic build out of units to attract ideal tenants.
The second phase is to complete the second-floor interior and build out for professional offices. This would include common area and restroom requirements in addition to a new elevator being installed.
The 25,453-square-foot building, which was built in 1921, was purchased by the City of Avon Park for $370,000 and the city took possession of it on Oct. 27, 2014.
In 2015, the Avon Park Housing Authority was considering using the upstairs for housing and it was determined the city would have to pass the ownership of the building to the CRA. The Housing Authority’s plans for the building never materialized.
Ownership of the building went back to the City of Avon Park in February 2021.