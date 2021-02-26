AVON PARK — The City Council approved a resolution accepting the Brickell Building from the Main Street Community Redevelopment Agency.
The 25,453-square-foot building at 2 E. Main St., which was built in 1921, was purchased by the City of Avon Park for $370,000 and the city took possession of it on Oct. 27, 2014.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said the person who owned the Brickell Building prior to the city’s ownership had purchased it in 2007 and soon after the economic downturn of 2008 hampered the efforts to utilize the structure. The city purchased it so it could be maintained and not deteriorate further.
In 2015, the Avon Park Housing Authority was considering using the upstairs for housing and it was determined the city would have to pass the ownership of the building to the CRA.
With it going back to the city, it will give the city a better position to develop the downtown area, Sutherland said.
Also, the building represented a huge financial impact to the Main Street CRA, which would have carried a 30-year amortized payment of about $30,000, she said. It was a decision not made by the CRA at that time, but imposed by the city manager at the time and the council agreed it was the only way to make the whole effort worthwhile by giving it to the CRA and making the accounting cleaner.
The CRA loan, related to the building, was forgiven last year, Sutherland note.
“That is one of the things that I also pushed and council agreed to do is forgive those loans,” she said. There was a large loan from the city to the CRA to pay off the building and part of the loan had never been spent, but the CRA was still paying interest on it.
“I am not going to fault the council for purchasing it back in 2015 otherwise you would still have a building full of mold with more issues and likely the owners would have walked away from it. That would have left even a worse condition,” Sutherland said.
Now that the city owns the Brickell Building, it can start marketing it, she said.
Sutherland said she received a phone call Tuesday from potential investors who are looking to do something with the building.
“Now is a good time to start marketing it. We just have to figure out if we can impose some kind of business model,” she said. “I don’t want someone to take it and use it as a write-off and let it continue to fall apart.”
There are clearly some visible physical issues with the building that need to be addressed and that is something, now that the city owns it, that needs to be taken care of, Sutherland said.