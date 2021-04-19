AVON PARK — The Brickell Building property is being rezoned to allow for residential and retail uses of the two-story building, in the historic district of Avon Park, at 2 E. Main St.
The City Council approved recently the first reading of an ordinance to change the zoning from “C-4 mixed use commercial” to “planned unit development” to allow for 10 multi-family residential units and retail uses.
The City hopes to sell the property to a developer who would revitalize it while preserving its historical nature, according to a summary of the rezoning by the Central Florida Regional Planning Council. A 20,000 square-foot asphalt parking lot was constructed behind the building in 2000.
A remodeling of the building began in 2008, but was never completed, the planning council noted. Due to mold mitigation, the interior drywall has been removed and the building shell remains.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said, the City will probably keep the parking lot, but when it markets the building to find a buyer, a certain number of parking spaces will be allocated for the building.
So if it is expanded from the current four residential units allowed in the building to 10 units, the developer/owner will have the parking they need, she said. Any businesses in the building would not be required to have parking, but residential units do require designated parking spaces.
The remainder of the parking lot spaces would be available for the businesses in the area, Sutherland said.
The 25,453-square-foot building, which was built in 1921, was purchased by the City of Avon Park for $370,000 and the city took possession of it on Oct. 27, 2014.
In 2015, the Avon Park Housing Authority was considering using the upstairs for housing and it was determined the city would have to pass the ownership of the building to the CRA. The Housing Authority’s plans for the building never materialized.
Ownership of the building went back to the City of Avon Park in February.