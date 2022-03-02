AVON PARK — The City Council approved the proposal for the Brickell Building from real estate broker Daniel Sauls, who plans to bring in businesses to the ground floor and offices on the second floor of the Main Street structure.
Sauls’ was the only proposal the city received for the Brickell Building.
The first phase of his development proposal brings all the building’s infrastructure up to code, including an overhaul of the current fire system and the addition of alarm monitoring for fire hazard. Then finishing the interior of the building on the first floor and basic build out of units to attract ideal tenants.
The second phase is to complete the second-floor interior and build out for professional offices. This would include common area and restroom requirements in addition to a new elevator being installed.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the city attorney will be developing a contract agreement between the City and Sauls, which may be on the next council meeting agenda.
Currently the Brickell Building needs a lot of work prior to being occupied, Anderson said. It will take about $800,000 worth of capital improvements to get the building habitable.
“Once the building is occupiable, the City would relinquish ownership to the applicant,” he said.
“The City of Avon Park has been trying to find a buyer or some plan for the Brickell Building for a very long time, so I am very excited to see that an applicant has come forward,” Anderson said. “There are businesses already that want to go into that building. There is a lot more interest from other businesses that will hopefully fill that building up.
“We are really hoping this will be a catalyst to get the downtown of Avon Park back going again,” he said. “We want the county to know and those outside the county to know that Avon Park is open for business and we welcome any new businesses that want to come to Avon Park.”
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said this is the only offer the city has had in more than a year for the building.
The person that submitted the proposal is a real estate broker, which Barnard believes is the best choice to market the building for the right tenants.
Sauls has proven he has the financial backing to do this and he already has a couple of customers lined up, including the person who has a fitness center in Lake Placid with plans to do one in Avon Park that is twice the size, he said. “That is going to be a great tenant as well as the coffee shop, with room for three more businesses downstairs as well as office space upstairs.”
“The fact that they have at least $750,000 into upgrading and replacing the parts that need to be done to the building is going to save the city tons of money,” Barnard said. “Everybody was really excited that somebody is finally going to do something with that building.”
Sauls promised he would keep the outside appearance of the building unchanged, Barnard noted. “It will be a great opportunity for the City of Avon Park and it will bring people downtown.”
Council approved the proposal with four “yes” votes and one “abstained” vote from Anderson because he had a prior business relationship with Sauls.
The State Ethics Commission said there was no problem with Anderson voting on the matter, but to avoid any appearance of an ethical problem, he abstained.