AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park is getting some interest in the 100-year old Brickell Building with the two-story, Main Street structure currently being advertised for sale through a bid process.
The city-owned building, which has been vacant for years, has a total of about 25,452 square feet.
City Manager Mark Schrader informed the City Council recently that the Brickell Building RFP (request for proposal) is being advertised on the city’s website, has been in the newspaper once and will be in the paper again on Sunday.
There have been a couple of people who have come by and actually gone inside and looked at it, he said.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland asked if the people who have shown interest in the building in the last few years have been notified?
Schrader replied there have been four of them and he has contacted them.
The RFP will open for 60 days, Schrader said.
The RFP states, “All proposers are required to conduct a site visit of the property prior to submitting their proposal packets. Proposals from respondents who did not visit the site will be rejected.”
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said Wednesday he has talked to some of the people who looked at the Brickell Building and shown an interest. They explained exactly what they are trying to do.
Obviously someone will get it at a decent price, but there will be a lot of expenses to build it up to make it profitable, he said. There have been other businesses that have looked at it over the years and had an interest, with some being as far away as Miami.
“I know one business that looked at it and it’s a ‘maybe,’” Barnard said. “I think there is a good shot that we can get this building sold and get a business of some type and maybe some small apartments upstairs as well as the fact to put the building on the tax roll to bring some income for the city.
“I think we have a good shot at finding somebody who is willing to invest in it and also bring a nice business downtown,” he said.
The RFP notes that the property has recently been re‐zoned to Planned Unit Development (PUD), to allow up to 10 multi‐family residential units on the second floor, and commercial uses on the first and second floor.
The purpose of the property’s redevelopment is to promote revitalization and to serve as a catalyst for the continued progression of the city’s downtown.
The city’s preference is for a future use to include multi‐family housing, retail shops, lunch/dinner eateries, bakery, coffee shop, sports bar, brewery or tap room, etc., with the overall goal of creating a destination for the community and surrounding areas to live, work, shop, play, and to increase foot traffic in the downtown area.
The Brickell Building RFP ends on Aug. 27.