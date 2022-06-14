AVON PARK — Renovations are currently underway to bring the Brickell Building back to life. Local developer Daniel Sauls purchased the Brickell with a purpose in mind, to bring a viable workforce and the economic benefits back into the city.
“My focus, my heart is in the community and I want to bring local businesses into Avon Park so people don’t have to rely on chain stores, ” he said.
The businesses in the Brickell Building were among many businesses that slowly began to decline after the Air Force demilitarized the base in Avon Park. This created an impact on the local economy as thousands of military personnel left. Eventually the drastic change was also attributed to the blighted atmosphere throughout the community.
Standing tall for more than 100 years, this two-story historic building flourished for decades. Vacant and abandoned for almost two decades, the City of Avon Park purchased the building for $370,000. The interior of the building was already stressed with safety concerns when Hurricane Irma destroyed the roof in 2017, causing extensive water damage.
A city inspection noted the presence of mold and mildew throughout the building. The Brickell was unfit for occupancy and too costly for the city to undertake. So, the council decided to sell the 25,000+ square foot building.
The first Request for a Proposal was up for bid in the fall of 2021 with no results. In January 2022 the city made a second Request for a Proposal. By mid-February they received an offer from Sauls and accepted his proposal.
“I was aware for about five years that the city had plans to sell,” Sauls said. Last fall he spoke with Mayor Garrett Anderson, who encouraged Sauls to make an offer when the city put out a second request for a bid.
The timing was right. Fitness For You was looking to expand its operations from Lake Placid, and Avon Park was the perfect fit.
Wasting no time, Sauls began almost immediately reconstructing the first floor. Using local contractors and workers, they began transforming the first floor to accommodate a new gym, a reception area and a coffee shop.
Anderson and Sauls discussed the possibility for outdoor seating in front of the coffee shop to attract more foot traffic but the easement restrictions may not allow for it; they are still researching their options. “We don’t want to step on anyone’s toes,” he said.
The plan is to have the first floor ready by November, if not sooner.
“I know it’s an ambitious plan, but I hope we can be done before then,” explaining he is working his way up to the second floor once the first floor starts bringing in money to cover costs. Then, he said, he can focus on other improvements.
“You know anybody that needs a bathtub,” he laughed. “I have 15 brand new bathtubs I have to remove.”