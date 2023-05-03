Bride Killed

This photo provided by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, in South Carolina, shows Jamie Lee Komoroski, on April 29, 2023. Komoroski is charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death.

 CHARLESTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE via AP

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A bride leaving her wedding reception was killed when a woman driving under the influence and well over twice the speed limit slammed into the back of a golf cart on a South Carolina beach road, authorities said.

Data retrieved from Jamie Lee Komoroski’s rental car indicated she was driving 65 mph (105 kph) and only briefly hit the brakes before she hit the golf cart around 10 p.m. Friday on Folly Beach, investigators said.

