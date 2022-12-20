Pets-Holiday Home Stays

This photo shows James Paasche and his dog, Walter, at home in Central Point, Oregon, on Dec. 15, 2022. Paasche and his family will be traveling to the San Francisco Bay Area and staying with his brother’s family for Christmas, bringing the total number of dogs in the household to four for the holiday.

 COURTNEY OLCOTT via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Traveling with dogs can be stressful. Throw in holiday home stays at one of the most chaotic times of the year and double that stress for humans and animals alike — especially when hosts have pets of their own.

Large gatherings, unfamiliar smells and sounds, mixing older or sedate dogs with energetic pups, and introducing small children or cats to a dog with no prior exposure are among the issues that can spoil the experience or, worst case, cause physical harm.

Recommended for you