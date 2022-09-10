Britain Queen Elizabeth New King

In this Oct. 14, 2019 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, with Prince Charles, delivers the Queen’s Speech at the official State Opening of Parliament in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

 VICTORIA JONES/POOL via AP, FILE

LONDON (AP) — Bells tolled across Britain on Friday and mourners flocked to palace gates to honor Queen Elizabeth II as the country prepared for a new age under a new king. Around the world, her exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated.

King Charles III, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role, planned to meet with the prime minister and address a nation grieving the only British monarch most people alive today had ever known. He takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself.

Recommended for you