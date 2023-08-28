Broadband Affordability

Kimberlyn Barton-Reyes, who is paraplegic and visually impaired, poses for a photo at a rehabilitation center, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Austin, Texas. For Barton-Reyes, the Affordable Connectivity Program is a lifeline and its one-time allocation of $14.2 billion is projected to run out by the middle of 2024. That could end access to affordable broadband for her and more than 20 million households.

 ERIC GAY/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the features that President Joe Biden cited in his plan to bring internet to every home and business in the United States by 2030 was affordability. But an important federal program established to keep broadband costs down for low-income households is set to expire next year.

The Affordable Connectivity Program has not reached everyone who is eligible. According to an Associated Press analysis of enrollment and census data, less than than 40% of eligible households have utilized the program, which provides monthly subsidies of $30, and in some cases, up to $75, to help pay for internet connections.

Recommended for you