Vikki Brown, Library System Manager

Highlands Library System Manager Vikki Brown spends time at all three county libraries as well as other libraries within the Heartland Library Cooperative on a regular basis. She has been named one of 10 recipients of the national I Love My Librarian award.

 COURTESY/HIGHLANDS COUNTY BCC, FILE

NEW YORK (AP) — Some are fighting local efforts to censor books, while others are focused on cultural programs, education about Ukraine or helping people buy groceries: These are this year’s winners of the I Love My Librarian Award.

Based everywhere from New York City to Carencro, Louisiana, the winners share a common desire to work closely with their patrons. Vikki Brown, Highlands County Library System manager, is among the 10 recipients.

