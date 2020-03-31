SEBRING — Robert Edward Brown, 50, of Sebring, was arrested Friday evening on charges of battery, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.
Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic battery complaint on Friday afternoon in Sebring. The victim told deputies that over the previous two days Brown had become violent with her, hitting her and throwing her on the ground, according to reports.
The victim told deputies that earlier in the day she had decided she wanted to leave but that Brown wouldn’t let her, physically holding onto her and throwing her onto the bed. She said that Brown kept her from leaving the bedroom for four hours against her will. When she tried to call 911, Brown took her phone away and would not give it back, reports said.
The victim said that she made repeated attempts to reason with Brown but he wouldn’t let her go. At one point he left the room and almost immediately came back, this time with a gun, reports said. The victim told deputies that Brown put the gun to her head and told her that he would kill her and bury her in the back yard. He then put the gun above a kitchen cabinet, according to reports.
The victim said that sometime later Brown wanted to go sell a TV so that he could use the money to buy drugs, reports said. It was at this point that he allowed her to leave the room under pretense that she was going with him. The victim told deputies that she took this opportunity to get away and call law enforcement. By the time deputies arrived Brown was gone.
HCSO caught up with Brown at the Lorida General Store on U.S. 98 where he was taken into custody. A witness corroborates the victim’s story, telling deputies that they saw Brown and the victim fighting and arguing all day, as well as having seen Brown put the gun to the victim’s head, reports said.
Deputies found the gun, a pellet gun, above the kitchen cabinet where the victim and witness had said it was. Deputies also noted numerous scratches and bruises on the victim.
Brown was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony false imprisonment and felony tampering with a victim in a third-degree felony proceeding. Brown is in the Highlands County Jail on $16,000 bond.