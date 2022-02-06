AVON PARK — The Hotel Jacaranda is a prime destination for those coming to Avon Park and Highlands County with welcoming accommodations, a notable buffet and plenty of stately charm.
A staff that maintains a top level of service has always been evident at the Jacaranda, which is owned and operated by the South Florida State College Foundation.
Hotel general manager David Bruns was the recipient of The Highlands County Tourist Development Council’s 2021 Winner’s Circle Awards — Hotel Champion Award.
Bruns became the Hotel Jacaranda’s general manager about a year-and-a-half ago after serving as the housekeeping supervisor since 2003.
Recently he was working with a group from a Baptist church in Lakeland that was coming in to see a show at South Florida State College.
Business has been great, he said.
“Recently, because of the influx of people moving here, we have more first-time visitors this year than we have had in the past,” Bruns said. “It has really been great.”
He spoke to a couple recently who had been to the Jacaranda for their first time and they said they enjoyed everything and looked forward to coming back, Bruns noted. “The repeat business is what we need.”
People are coming to Highlands County from South Florida and recently he met newcomers from Ohio, Michigan and Indiana and the central part of the U.S.
The hotel has quite a few guests who are doing monthly rentals until they can find a house. Also, some of the new college administrators are staying at the Jacaranda while they are getting their families moved into the area, he said.
What do people new to the area ask about?
Everybody always wonders what to do in this area, Bruns said. Highlands Hammock State Park is enjoyed by many along with other popular spots such as Sebring International Raceway, Maxwell Groves Country Store with its orange ice cream and Gatorama near Palmdale.
“I think we need more kids stuff, just because there is not a whole lot for the younger kids who are moving into our area now,” he said.
Does business slow down during the summer?
“Usually yes, but the last couple of years it has really been weird, it has been busy throughout the summer even when the restaurant goes to its sandwich menu,” Bruns said. The hotel has stayed busy even through COVID. They had Duke Energy workers and Nucor Steel workers even before Nucor opened.
The travelling public that the hotel would have lost due to COVID, was offset by the new businesses coming to the area and people moving in.
Every day is a different challenge especially in a building that was built in 1926, but he enjoys it, Bruns said.
His day starts before 7 a.m. and sometimes it doesn’t end until after dinner service concludes at 7:30 p.m.
The Hotel Jacaranda has 29 employees, with 31 hotel rooms, with about 68 dorm students who live there while attending SFSC. Also, the hotel restaurant serves as a learning environment for the college’s culinary arts class.
