LAKELAND — Florida Southern College Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Tracey Tedder announces the appointment of Dr. Derrel Bryan, professor and experienced leader, as the interim dean of the School of Education, effective immediately. Bryan, who earned his Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from the University of South Florida, has been a faculty member at the College since 2019.
In his new position, Bryan will lead Florida Southern’s top-ranked School of Education, which provides learning opportunities to more than 2,600 students between the school’s undergraduate, graduate programs, teacher workshop offerings, and on-campus pre-school. Bryan will continue to guide the School of Education in preparing and certifying K-12 teachers and ensure the delivery of high-quality graduate options, equipping teachers, principals, and other administrators to meet the changing demands of K-12 education.
“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Bryan as the interim dean of FSC’s School of Education,” said Tedder. “Dr. Bryan has a longstanding history of service to the students in the communities of Central Florida and Georgia. He is an exceptional leader who will continue preparing students to make a positive consequential impact on society.”
Bryan replaces Dr. Victoria Giordano, who will serve as the Associate Provost for Institutional Research and Assessment for Florida Southern College. In her new role, Giordano will oversee college-wide assessment, accreditation, and compliance.
“I am honored by this opportunity,” Bryan said. “After decades in secondary school education, Florida Southern presented a unique challenge for me as an administrator. I want to help educate the next generations of educators, and pass along my experience. I am thankful to Dr. Tedder for believing in me.”
Bryan has committed his 50-year career to the field of education. Before coming to Florida Southern College, he served as the superintendent of schools for both the Peach County School District (Ga.) and Hardee County School Board, and served as principal of Lake Placid Middle School. Before moving into administration, Bryan spent 15 years teaching and coaching students of Highland and Hardee counties. He has further demonstrated his dedication to his community by serving on the board of directors of the Heartland Educational Consortium, as a charter member of the Hardee County School Readiness Coalition, and as a member of both the Florida and Georgia Associations of District School Superintendents.
Bryan’s single-minded focus on fostering exceptional learning environments has earned him the respect of his peers and community, as exhibited through his many accolades. Bryan received Governor Lawton Chiles’ Environmental Award for implementing energy-saving components within Hardee County school district capital projects, buildings, and classrooms, in partnership with Johnson Controls; the H.E. Hunt Award for Outstanding Educators from the Peach County Chamber of Commerce; and the Martin Luther King Meritorious Service Award from the NAACP to name a few.