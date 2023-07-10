LAKELAND — Florida Southern College Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Tracey Tedder announces the appointment of Dr. Derrel Bryan, professor and experienced leader, as the interim dean of the School of Education, effective immediately. Bryan, who earned his Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from the University of South Florida, has been a faculty member at the College since 2019.

In his new position, Bryan will lead Florida Southern’s top-ranked School of Education, which provides learning opportunities to more than 2,600 students between the school’s undergraduate, graduate programs, teacher workshop offerings, and on-campus pre-school. Bryan will continue to guide the School of Education in preparing and certifying K-12 teachers and ensure the delivery of high-quality graduate options, equipping teachers, principals, and other administrators to meet the changing demands of K-12 education.

