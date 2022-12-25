SEBIRNG — It was cold Saturday morning in Highlands County with temperatures in the low- to mid-30s and the windchill around 27 degrees, but it’s much worse up north like in Pittsburgh.
Local resident Kathy Langhurst said Saturday morning she is cold now, but will be really freezing soon as she was flying out of Orlando at 2 p.m. headed to Pittsburgh for a week where it was minus 1 degree with a wind chill of minus 22.
She is from Pennsylvania, but it is too cold now, she said.
Tom Kelly, who has lived in Florida for 34 years, described it is a “damp cold,” which he believes makes it feel colder. “The humidity makes it colder, especially for Floridians, because we are not used to it, but the people who come from the north are used to it, but they might even get cold because of the humidity.”
National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Close said the low temperatures Saturday morning were around 31 to 32 degrees in the northern part of the county and Archbold Biological Station had 33 degrees near the southern part of the county.
The wind was about 9 to 10 mph with the windchill around 26 degrees, he said.
After similarly low temperatures this morning with less wind, it will be slightly warmer Monday with lows in the mid- to upper-30s.
There will be a greater chance of frost on the rooftops of cars Monday morning because the dew point will be higher, making it closer to the air temperature, Close explained.
For those who want a return to the typical warmer weather, the high on Monday is forecasted to be near 60, then low- to mid-60s on Tuesday and low- to mid-70s on Wednesday.
Some will be complaining about the warmth and humidity next Saturday as it is supposed to be back up in low-80s and the dew points will climb back up to the mid-60s or upper-60s so it will feel kind of muggy, Close said.