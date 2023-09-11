TALLAHASSEE — State budget leaders expressed some caution Friday that general-revenue surpluses are projected to decline over the next three years, and that’s without factoring in the impact of Hurricane Idalia.

The Joint Legislative Budget Commission, which is made up of House and Senate members, received a presentation about a long-range financial outlook. House Appropriations Chairman Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, said the “state’s budget is in good shape.”

