SEBRING — Today starts the first of several workshops on how to balance the 2022-23 budget for Highlands County.
Right now, the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners has a recommended General Fund budget of $85.4 million, which will include board departments, funding to outside agencies and the separate budgets for the constitutional officers.
It's slightly more than a $8.35 million increase from the $77 million 2021-22 fiscal year budget. If every proposed increase is approved, the county would need to either cover them with fund balance, or increase the millage rate, the property tax rate, by 1.369 mils.
Currently, the county charges 8.55 mils, or $8.55 on every $1,000 of taxable property value.
The one part commissioners can control is their own departments, which they will discuss today. That accounts for just 0.546 mils of the proposed increase.
The county is looking at just under $1.36 million in increased grants from the General Fund. The county is also looking at $562,110 in increases on other mandates they must pay, which would cost 0.092 mils.
Other requested budgets that the board cannot control, they won't discuss today, but will discuss next week with the appropriate officials, include:
- Highlands County Sheriff's Office with a $35.4 million requested budget, with a $3.14 million increase costing 0.515 mils.
- Law enforcement costs paid by the County Commissioners are a $4.42 million budget with a $499,454 increase costing 0.082 mils.
- E911 Program/Dispatch has a $894,364 budget with a $108,405 increase costing 0.018-mils.
- The Clerk of Courts has a $4.59 million budget with a $160,113 increase costing 0.026 mils.
- The Property Appraiser has a $3.56 million budget with a $247,560 increase costing 0.04 mils.
- The Tax Collector — based on estimates at this time — has a $2.07 million budget with a $98,433 increase costing 0.016 mils.
- Supervisor of Elections has a $1.43 million budget with a $205,780 increase costing 0.034 mils.