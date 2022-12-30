Winter Weather New York

Vehicles drive down Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. N.Y., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Clean-up efforts remain underway after a blizzard hit four Western New York counties.

 JOSEPH COOKE/THE BUFFALO NEWS via AP

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Roads reopened Thursday in storm-besieged Buffalo as authorities continued searching for people who may have died or are stuck and suffering after last week’s blizzard.

The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was lifted just after midnight Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced.

