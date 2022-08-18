SEBRING — The burlesque issue continued at Tuesday’s Sebring City Council meeting with discussion and debate expanding at recent council meetings to the issues of inclusion, diversity, LGBT, free enterprise and more.
While the council agenda includes the categories of “old business” and “new business” the continuing business has been burlesque and related issues and by the end of the meeting, most councilmembers were seeking a closure on the issue.
The issue started weeks ago with Councilwoman Terry Mendel’s criticism of the June 5 burlesque show hosted at Faded Bistro & Beer Garden on North Ridgewood Drive. Tiffany Cadzow and her brother Bob own Faded Bistro & Beer Garden.
Mendel obtained a ticket to the adults-only event and believes what she observed was not appropriate and not family-friendly for Sebring. She also voiced concerns that the Cadzows could have adult entertainment at the building on the Circle that they are acquiring from the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, in his opening comment, Councilman Lenard Carlisle said when he sits on the council it is not about himself or what he believes, it is about “you guys and our city,” he said referring to those in the audience.
Carlisle said he was born here and has seen a lot of change, some he likes and some he doesn’t like, “but this is our city and we have to adjust to the change whether we like it or don’t like it, we have to adjust.”
Councilman Roland Bishop said he was going to carry on that same sentiment, but focus on the word “hate.”
“I have seen a lot of it in the last three months specifically two weeks ago tonight,” he said. “The things that were said are not things that I condone as a person.”
“For some reason a one-night event turned into some morphed anti-gay practice and I don’t know how that happened and I am sorry that anybody has been affected by it,” Bishop said. “It is not something I condone, but the fact that they use George Sebring’s name to express their agenda just baffles me because I can probably guarantee they didn’t know the man.
“I don’t know how we got to this point, but I don’t like it,” he said. “It all centered around a burlesque show. I don’t understand the concept behind why that is so wrong and the hate that has come out of that is hard to fathom.
“Our job is to uphold the law. Gay marriage is legally acceptable and that will never be decided on this council. So as far as I am concerned anything like that can just stay at the door, there is no room for it.”
Many in the audience applauded, and Carlisle and Mayor John Shoop also applauded.
“I stand behind the Cadzows,” Bishop said. “They have brought a new breath of fresh air to this community and I hope they are here to stay and I wish them the best.”
Councilman Mark Stewart said some people have said the City of Sebring is going to degrade to a Fort Lauderdale with strip clubs and pornography and crazy stuff, “obviously this is completely wrong and impossible to do with our current ordinance.
“Whoever is spreading these rumors is fearmongering. We have all received emails and there are a bunch of good people who are on both sides of this. There are also a bunch of crazies on both sides of this.”
You can’t legislate your own personal morality, Stewart said. “So, I will not vote any change in our currently very explicit and functioning ordinance.”
Mendel said it has been reported at the council meetings that there was no violation of the ordinance and that is not true. She saw the violation with her own eyes and that was buttocks and she got a picture of it.
Furthermore, she said, a citizen sent her a Facebook screen shot of “witchcraft at the Mon Cirque Wine Bar. This is not a good thing for our city,” she said.
Tiffany Cadzow is also an owner of Mon Cirque Wine Bar.
“George Sebring, I am not using his name lightly, he would not be thinking this is a good thing,” Mendel said. The CRA is giving a building to this business that has had “sexually explicit shows” at its other businesses in the city. Mendel said she is against this coming to the Sebring Circle.
Many spoke in support of the Cadzows, including Alana Gordon, who said she is a nurse.
“I am an artist, performer, LBGTQ individual who has found safety among the LBGTQ-plus community in this town and in the many individuals that can be found enjoying fine wine, art, food, nature and music, she said. “I am speaking as a young adult about finding a sense of community at local places, such as Mon Cirque and Fade Bistro Beer Garden.”
When she is at work, she strives to provide to each person the same level of care, no matter their religion, status or personal preferences, Gordon said.
“I am ashamed that a member or members of this City Council are creating a ‘situation’ for good people when their efforts would be better served volunteering in the community,” she said.
“The Cadzows have created another home for me and I will be forever grateful,” Gordon said. “They have created love and support for everybody.
“Change, whether we like it or not, is inevitable and brings growth and helps us become even better than where we are now, which is what we should strive for,” she said.
Sebring businessman and former councilman Jeff Carlson said, “I am kind of disgusted that we are at this point in the council and we are being pushed down this by path. The path that Mrs. Mendel is pushing you is dangerous.”
He said some people are doing disgusting things in downtown Sebring everyday, he said. “If you care about this town do something about that.
“Someone please make a motion to end this,” Carlson said. “If she is the only one that wants to attack this local business, let’s please make a motion to end this and end it now.”
Many applauded when Carlson concluded.
Mendel said she is a Christian and “the Lord God does not force himself on anybody and neither do I. I am a City Council person for all of our city and it is not hate to stand up for behavior that is not wise or good for our community. To be silent in the face of evil is to be complicit.
“I am so thrilled to hear that the Cadzows have made a wonderful community, but sexually explicit shows and witchcraft are something that I would be standing against,” Mendel said.
City Attorney Bob Swaine said there could be a motion to change or amend the ordinance, but council can’t decide that there will no longer be discussion on a certain topic.
Council President Tom Dettman said Mendel is the only one to have brought this subject up.
“So if you have a motion, Mrs. Mendel, you would like to make for this Council to consider, we would be more than happy to do it,” he said.
Mendel said she didn’t know where to go with this, she is only against sexually explicit shows and witchcraft being introduced to the Circle area.
“I don’t really know what would be the right thing to do here.”
Mendel’s husband, Tom, noted that it was concerned citizens of the community that brought this issue to the councilwoman.
There was talk of amending the ordinance for clarification, but no action was taken on the issue as council moved on to finish the meeting’s agenda.