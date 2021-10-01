SEBRING — The Burlington store in The Shops at Shelby Crossing is slated to open Oct. 29 and it will have a new neighbor with a Five Below store being readied to open on a date yet to be announced.
Interestingly, Posner Village in Davenport has a Burlington and Five Below next to each other.
Also, in Lakeland's Merchant Walk shopping plaza, a former Steinmart location is being renovated to become a Burlington and Five Below.
Burlington, is a New Jersey-based retailer that was previously know as Burlington Coat Factory.
Burlington, which was founded in 1972, is known primarily as a clothing store, but it also carries other items such as home décor and pet supplies so it also falls into the department store category.
It operates on an "off-price" business model based on discount pricing by purchasing over-produced or excess goods.
Burlington's listing for new stores shows that in addition to its Sebring location, it will be opening 20 more stores in the nation on Oct. 29.
There are job openings listed online for the Sebring Five Below store, which sells mostly items that are $5 or lower.
Recently, Five Below added a section called Five Beyond with items that are little over $5 such as $8 Bluetooth earbuds and a $10 pet bed.
According to Five Below, it is a store of unlimited possibilities where teens and 'tweens are free to let go and have fun – and get hands-on in a treasure hunt style shopping experience, where they’ll always find the coolest stuff for $5 or less to make them smile big and say “yes!”
Five Below notes it is reaching millions as the fastest growing retailer for kids. Its target audience is Generation Z (8-14) and the Millennial/Generation X Parent (24-44).
The store's major departments include: room, toys and games, tech, beauty, arts and crafts, pets, candy and snacks and sports.
Five Below, which was founded in 2002, is headquartered in Philadelphia.
The store count is more than 1,000 in 39 states with 1,500-plus more to come, according to the company whose sales in 2016 hit $1 billion and nearly $2 billion in 2020.
The average store size is 9,000 square feet.
The young person's variety store plans to open 170 to 180 new stores in 2021, up from 120 last year, according to a March report from Chain Store Age.