SEBRING — The former Gold’s Gym location in The Shops at Shelby Crossing is being renovated by Burlington, the New Jersey-based company formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory.
Burlington is known primarily as a clothing store, but it also carries other items such as home décor and pet supplies so it also falls into the department store category.
It operates on an “off-price” business model based on discount pricing by purchasing over-produced or excess goods.
The City of Sebring Building Department confirmed that Burlington has a permit to remodel the former Gold’s Gym location, which closed in November 2019 after being in business for 11 years.
The Shops at Shelby Crossing was built in 2007.
Burlington’s website shows that, in March, new stores opened in Florida in Doral, Hialeah, Tampa and Orlando. Grand openings are scheduled for April 16 in Largo and April 30 in Venice.
The listing of grand openings ends with three new stores in July. Sebring is not on the list.
Highlands News-Sun has attempted to contact Burlington, but has not yet received a response.
Currently, the closest Burlington store is 55 miles from Sebring at the Posner Village Shopping Mall, with the next closest being 65 miles away in the Lakeland Square Mall.
Burlington is a division of Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation with about 740 stores in 40 states and Puerto Rico, with its corporate headquarters located in Burlington Township, New Jersey.
Burlington Stores began in 1972 as a family-run business, with one store in Burlington, New Jersey. In those early days, serving the customer was about delivering a broad selection of off-price coats and outerwear.
The company started opening more stores across the U.S. and expanded its product assortment to include ladies’ sportswear, men’s active wear, and children’s apparel, while staying true to our off-price model.
In the ensuing four decades, Burlington’s product selection has grown to include baby, home, beauty and its name changed to Burlington Stores to reflect the breadth of its product offerings.