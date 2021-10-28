SEBRING — The new Burlington Store opens Friday in The Shops at Shelby Crossing, Sebring, with a grand opening ceremony that will include a donation presentation to Woodlawn Elementary School.
The grand opening ceremony with the Woodlawn Elementary School donation presentation will be held at 7:45 a.m. Friday at 1720 U.S. 27, Sebring. Woodlawn Elementary Principal Jon Spencer will be present to accept a donation of $5,000 from Burlington Stores to the teachers of Woodlawn Elementary School. Funds will be used to support teachers and their classrooms so that they can purchase materials needed for their students to better learn and succeed, according to Burlington.
Following the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, the first 100 customers at each location, aged 18 and up, enjoy a $5 bonus card to be used toward their purchase.
On Saturday, customers will receive a free Burlington umbrella, while supplies last – no purchase necessary.
The store hours will be Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Burlington Stores, a New Jersey-based company formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, has been opening many new stores nationwide and in Florida. The opening of the Sebring store brings the total number of locations in the Sunshine State to 79.
“Our goal is to continue to offer communities great values on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. “We’re expanding and growing our footprint across the country and excited to be opening a store in Sebring. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover fantastic prices on a wide range of products. We know they will love the deals.”
Along with the Sebring location, Burlington has 16 other stores opening across the country on Friday.
Burlington reports that its new Sebring location will feature an updated, clean design making it easy for customers to navigate and find fantastic merchandise at amazing prices throughout the store. Shoppers will be surprised and delighted by the wide selection of items, including:
• Ladies’ apparel and accessories at incredible prices
• Big savings on menswear
• Comfortable and casual finds for kids
• Footwear for everyone
• Everything for baby that won’t break the bank
• Home décor items, perfect for every season and holiday
• Pet care and toys
Additionally, Burlington Stores’ layaway program, available in most store locations, is offered all year-round. Customers can place items on layaway at checkout, come back to pay for it later and love their new purchase forever.
As a caring company, Burlington is dedicated to giving back to the communities where customers and associates live and work, and supporting various philanthropic initiatives throughout the year.
This location has hired approximately 65 new associates and there are more positions available, according to Burlington. Interested candidates can learn more about joining the team at www.BurlingtonStores.jobs.
Burlington Stores, Inc. is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with fiscal 2020 net sales of $5.8 billion. The company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The company operated 792 stores as of the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores.