SEBRING — The Burlington store, going into a renovated location in The Shops at Shelby Crossing, is slated to open in the fall, according to the New Jersey-based retailer.
A listing of grand openings, by the company formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, shows the Sebring store is one of 41 in the nation and four in Florida that will open in October, with the other Florida locations being Aventura, Miami and Pompano Beach.
The company’s September listing of grand openings totals 24 with five Florida locations — Kissimmee, Naples, Port St. Lucie, Sarasota and Naples.
Currently the closest Burlington store is 55 miles from Sebring in Posner Village in Davenport.
Since around April, the former Gold’s Gym location at The Shops at Shelby Crossing has been undergoing substantial renovation/remolding to accommodate a Burlington store.
The Burlington jobs website currently shows two openings for the Sebring location — operations service manager and store manager.
Nationwide, Burlington is advertising a number of jobs including some that are advertised as “exciting” such as openings for asset protection investigators in San Francisco and Hollywood, Florida.
A portion of the job description states, “If you want an exciting job with one of the largest off-price retail stores in the nation, join the Burlington Stores team as an Asset Protection Investigator! Can you remain calm and professional in stressful situations? If so, this may be the right role for you!”
Burlington, which was founded in 1972, is known primarily as a clothing store, but it also carries other items such as home décor and pet supplies so it also falls into the department store category.
It operates on an “off-price” business model based on discount pricing by purchasing over-produced or excess goods.
The former Gold’s Gym location closed in November 2019 after being in business for 11 years.
The Shops at Shelby Crossing was built in 2007.