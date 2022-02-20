Oaks at Avon awarded Governors Gold Seal
AVON PARK — Oaks at Avon was recently awarded The Governors Gold Seal Award from the Agency for Health Care Administration. The Governor’s Gold Seal Award recognizes Florida nursing centers that demonstrate excellence in long term care over a sustained period while promoting the stability of the profession and facilitating the physical, social, and emotional well-being of nursing center residents.
Food Manager class offered
AVON PARK — A Certified Professional Food Manager Review Class & Exam is scheduled for Saturday, March 5, at The Hotel Jacaranda, 19 E. Main St., Avon Park. The review class will be from 8 a.m. to noon. The exam will be from 12:15 to 2:15 p.m. The fee includes a 7th Edition ServSafe® Manager Review Guide, Review Class, ServSafe® CPFM Exam and a First Time Passing Guarantee for those attending the review class and buying the guide. Those who just want to re-certify can take the exam only. Register for the class by March 3 by calling 863-443-0438 to pick up your Manager Review Guide. Checks or cash are accepted. Call to find out the fees. Businesses and organizations with five or more students can also schedule private classes and testing for the Food Managers certificate by calling the previously mentioned number.
U.S. Sugar salutes sugarcane growers
CLEWISTON — The people of U.S. Sugar recognized two of their long-serving independent sugarcane growers Tuesday on their induction into the Florida Agriculture Hall of Fame. The inductees, John Stitt of Stitt Farms in Clewiston and John Hundley of Hundley Farms in Belle Glade, have been among U.S. Sugar’s family of independent growers for many decades. In addition to U.S. Sugar’s own farmers, the company partners with 34 independent local growers that send their cane to its Clewiston mill. The induction ceremony was held at the Florida State Fair’s Agricultural Hall of Fame Banquet in Tampa.