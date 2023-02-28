AVON PARK — Motorists who frequent U.S. 27 north of Avon Park may notice a change in the coming years.
Where they have a long stretch of uninterrupted travel between Stryker Road and Scenic Highway near Frostproof, they may find a new traffic signal.
It’s supposed to provide better safety as semi-trailers loaded with steel come in and out of Nucor by way of Sun Pure Road. But, according to another nearby business owner, it could cause some new safety issues.
Right now, Marty Graham brings in watermelons from his farms at an unassuming piece of property along the southbound lanes of U.S. 27 through at least three driveways, one of which sits opposite Sun Pure Road.
He and Mark Pillsbury of Pillsbury Services in Lake Placid told the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners that plans by state and local officials to put a traffic light there include closing the driveway across from Sun Pure Road, and possibly close others.
“The way it’s planned, I understand, the man says it’s a safety issue, but the man’s been in business 40-something years,” Pillsbury said, “and with what they’re planning on doing up there, it’s going to be a major impact on his business.”
They asked the county to hold off on the project until after they could meet with Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. and Florida Department of Transportation officials on the matter to work out a solution.
“It needs to be done properly to be orderly,” Graham told the Highlands News-Sun outside the meeting. “It’ll have to involve a U-turn the way they’ve got it.”
Graham said he has watermelon buses — school buses modified to perform as haulers — coming in and out of his property all day long. Traffic on that stretch of road is known for speeders, especially with no lights to interrupt travel between Scenic Highway in Polk County and Stryker Road.
Pillsbury said that the initial plan to close Graham’s driveways closest to the intersection would force his watermelon trucks and semis, once loaded with the produce, to turn right onto the highway and make a U-turn to go north.
The closest spot to do that is the open intersection at Lake Damon Road. Howerton said last year that intersection will be be closed to all cross traffic in the near future, only allowing left turns off the highway and U-turns.
However, having semis turning around on the highway may present its own problem, especially if it occurs where traffic is coming into the highway from a side street.
Howerton told commissioners that Graham wants to keep every driveway he has, but that he may have to lose some of them.
He also told the Highlands News-Sun he is working to render a graphic that will present how the intersection could look in the future. Current engineering plans, with multiple overlays, can get cluttered to the untrained eye.
“The plans we have are very technical and split up, so there is not a good ‘clear picture’,” Howerton said of getting a graphic for general understanding. “Basically though, there are no real changes to the roadway other than some lane lengthening and cleaning up of a bunch of driveways to vacant parcels that are not in safe locations for the intersection.”
At the meeting, Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he stood by the intersection, as it is now, with other officials and watched semi-trailers entering and leaving the road for Nucor and other industrial sites.
He was stunned by the danger of 80,000-pound, 18-wheelers trying to turn left.
“I saw a near crash,” Roberts said.