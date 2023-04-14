TALLAHASSEE — The Florida House rolled out a wide-ranging $1.38 billion package of tax breaks for businesses and shoppers, while the Senate continues to work out details of an “aggressive” tax plan.

The House Ways & Means Committee late Wednesday unanimously approved its package (PCB WMC 23-02), which includes such things as sales-tax “holidays” and cutting a commercial-lease tax that businesses have long criticized.

