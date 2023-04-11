SEBRING — Clearly it was a complex colossal conundrum – which sodas to taste at the Fifth Annual Sebring Soda Festival on Friday and Saturday.
There were plenty of unique sodas to pique the taste buds so you could be merry with the cherry, cheer for the root beer and escape with a great grape, even if you dream of a luscious cream ... soda.
Along with plenty of merchandise and food vendors, a kids zone, music, pet costume contest, soda drinking contest and more, the downtown Sebring Circle and the spoke streets were a busy and a fizzy with activity.
Mike Burnett, of Church of the Brethren, Sebring, was manning one of the tasting stations.
“I was here last year. It is such a cool event,” he said. “It just brings people together.”
Burnett showed a bottle of his favorite soda, which is a butterscotch root beer.
It is really good when poured over vanilla ice cream, he noted. “It’s killer.”
Some of the other sodas at his tasting station were Iron Brew, which is a zesty cola, along with a grape and cherry soda and Rescue Root Beer with a photo of a dog on the bottle.
“We have sodas from all over the world here,” Burnett said. “Looks like there are more people.”
Mark Merrifield, of Sebring, tried a soda he was familiar with from when he lived in Maine.
Moxie was first made in Maine, he said. They still have a festival there every year.
He was referring to Moxiefest in Lisbon, which this year is July 7-9 with a retro ‘60s and ‘70s theme and thus billed as three days of “Peace, Love & Moxie.”
The Sebring Soda Festival has everything for a good time, Merrifield said. “There are a lot of people here from outside of Sebring. It is good for the economy.”
Lisa Leonzio, of Lake Placid, brought along her Chow Chow “Freddy’ to be in the pet costume contest.
“He is going to be dressed up as ‘Mr. McFizz,’” she said. “He’s got a soda bottle.”