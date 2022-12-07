SEBRING — Anyone who buys land or moves into a home on an unpaved road should know what they are getting.
That’s why Highlands County Commissioner Scott Kirouac suggested Tuesday that the county enact an ordinance requiring buyers sign an affidavit to say they know they’re buying or building on an unpaved, non-county maintained road.
Many people have called him upset that garbage trucks won’t drive down their road, forcing them to haul their county-issued garbage cans to the nearest county-maintained road to get collected.
Other impacted services include emergency services, parcel/mail delivery and food/dining deliveries.
Kirouac said it seems, based on the number of complaints he’s had, that a lot of new residents don’t know they’re on a non-maintained road with no plans to have it paved, and may have been misinformed.
“This isn’t going to get any better in this county,” Kirouac said. “I think it’s going to get worse.”
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said Kirouac was making a good argument for impact fees, which are designed to pay for the impacts of new development.
Currently, they are under a moratorium, and possible reinstatement is being reviewed by a county advisory committee.
Kirouac said developers are drawn to Highlands’ many “scattered” lots, which are low-priced because they are on non-maintained roads.
Buyers end up paying taxes and both garbage and fire assessments, Kirouac said, but don’t understand why there is no plan to pave their road.
He’s told some of them about the county’s cost-share program, but roads that only have three or four homes on them will pay more per household now than they would 10, 20 or 30 years later when the number of homes grows.
Commission Chair Chris Campbell said that this could be an even bigger problem for second owners who do not see the original affidavit.
Sutphen said she didn’t want to put Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski on the spot, but suggested this is something his office could have people sign as part of filing the deed, as long as it isn’t too onerous or expensive.
Kaszubowski, who sits on the dais during County Commission meetings, asked if it would just be an acknowledgement that a piece of property might be on a non-maintained road. Sutphen said yes, but believed the county might not be able to stop someone from recording a deed without it.
Commissioners asked Sutphen to come back to them with a possible ordinance or resolution.
Kirouac said he wants to improve consumer protection, but cautioned that if a developer signs that document and doesn’t forward that warning on to the end buyer, it’s worthless.
Highlands’ rural residential roads come in three categories: county-maintained public roads, non-county maintained public roads and private roads. County-maintained roads have green name signs with white letters, and the non-county maintained roads have white signs with green letters.
Private roads have blue signs with white letters.
Non-maintained roads usually are unpaved and will likely stay that way, unless residents make arrangements with the county.
In the past, the county has ended up in some difficult situations involving residents who were either promised a paved road by previous elected officials or who live in a situation that puts their safety in danger.