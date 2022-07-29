The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation issued a report July 1 that showed homeowners in different parts of the state pay widely varying amounts for property insurance. Here are average premiums for homeowners by county:
— Monroe: $6,729
— Miami-Dade: $5,093
— Palm Beach: $4,811
— Broward: $4,802
— Martin: $4,373
— Collier: $3,928
— Franklin: $3,849
— Walton: $3,603
— Indian River: $3,144
— Gulf: $2,787
— Okaloosa: $2,782
— Pinellas: $2,728
— Escambia: $2,681
— Brevard: $2,568
— Santa Rosa: $2,535
— Glades: $2,528
— Okeechobee: $2,528
— Bay: $2,519
— Lee: $2,515
— St. Lucie: $2,509
— Sarasota: $2,470
— Seminole: $2,459
— Orange: $2,440
— Hendry: $2,342
— Hillsborough: $2,320
— Calhoun: $2,317
— DeSoto: $2,296
— Hardee: $2,273
— Charlotte: $2,201
— Manatee: $2,144
— St. Johns: $2,135
— Nassau: $2,122
— Liberty: $2,093
— Washington: $2,093
— Holmes: $2,092
— Lafayette: $2,088
— Jackson: $2,039
— Volusia: $2,036
— Dixie: $2,031
— Jefferson: $2,013
— Osceola: $2,005
— Polk: $1,945
— Duval: $1,943
— Levy: $1,938
— Taylor: $1,935
— Madison: $1,934
— Highlands: $1,897
— Suwannee: $1,887
— Gadsden: $1,869
— Pasco: $1,859
— Flagler: $1,847
— Leon: $1,832
— Union: $1,815
— Hamilton: $1,805
— Clay: $1,787
— Putnam: $1,765
— Bradford: $1,750
— Wakulla: $1,749
— Gilchrist: $1,734
— Alachua: $1,733
— Lake: $1,731
— Columbia: $1,712
— Citrus: $1,711
— Hernando: $1,646
— Marion: $1,585
— Baker: $1,542
— Sumter: $1,438
Note: Averages are based on data from the first quarter of 2022
Source: Florida Office of Insurance Regulation
