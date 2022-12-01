SEBRING — A sea of new chain restaurants is on the horizon for Sebring with “C” being the key letter as in Chipotle, Culver’s and Chick-fil-A.
Lee Tolar, in the Sebring Building Department, said Tuesday there are plans to build a Chipotle restaurant on the U.S. 27 parcel that was recently cleared south of the Safari Inn and north of the Shoppes at Robin that has an AT&T store.
The building that was demolished previously housed an AT&T store and an eatery called Nutmegs.
Along with inside dining, the Chipotle will have a pickup for orders that are called in ahead of time, Tolar said.
The fast-casual restaurant chain serves burritos, tacos and quesadillas.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, which was founded in 1993 in Denver, has its headquarters in Newport Beach, California. It has restaurants in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany and France.
The closest Chipotle is about 39 miles away from Sebring in Winter Haven.
Tolar called it “very promising” for a Culver’s to be located just north of where the old Jones Oil & Tire was located at 1651 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, (where a skating rink was located) and three properties north of Popeye’s.
The Wisconsin-based fast-food chain features “ButterBurgers” and frozen custard.
The closest Culver’s to Highlands County are in Winter Haven, about 45 miles from downtown Sebring, on Cypress Gardens Boulevard and just north of Haines City, about 51 miles away on U.S. 27.
Tolar noted there are Department of Transportation issues that are being worked on concerning the proposed Chick-fil-A near the northeast corner of Bayview and U.S. 27.
The closest Chick-fil-A is 39 miles from Sebring in Winter Haven.