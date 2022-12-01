SEBRING — A sea of new chain restaurants is on the horizon for Sebring with “C” being the key letter as in Chipotle, Culver’s and Chick-fil-A.

Lee Tolar, in the Sebring Building Department, said Tuesday there are plans to build a Chipotle restaurant on the U.S. 27 parcel that was recently cleared south of the Safari Inn and north of the Shoppes at Robin that has an AT&T store.

