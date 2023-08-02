Gear heads were overjoyed at Saturday’s Caladium Festival Car & Bike Show at DeVane Park in Lake Placid. Whether it was the cute Volkswagen Bug, the sleek and sporty lines of a muscle car or the freedom a motorcycle represents, there was something for all car enthusiasts.
From stock to supercharged, foreign and Detroit’s finest, the cars attracted thousands of guests. The show had rat rods and hot rods, campers and things that made guests scratch their heads in wonder. Several cars were for sale. Others, the owners considered priceless and could not imagine parting ways with it. Most guests just looked at each car and formed a wish list.