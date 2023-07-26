The Lake Placid Garden Club, in preparation for their annual Caladium Floral Arrangement Competition, held a free class to assist participants. Jennifer Marsh, past winner, offered tips and answered questions.

Artists are asked to title their submissions. A title is an integral part to the piece being created. It helps reveal what the artist had in mind as they worked on their creation. Caladium design must be at least 80% cut caladium. Displays should be attractive, with color harmony and unified arrangement of flowers and foliage.

