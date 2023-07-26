The Lake Placid Garden Club, in preparation for their annual Caladium Floral Arrangement Competition, held a free class to assist participants. Jennifer Marsh, past winner, offered tips and answered questions.
Artists are asked to title their submissions. A title is an integral part to the piece being created. It helps reveal what the artist had in mind as they worked on their creation. Caladium design must be at least 80% cut caladium. Displays should be attractive, with color harmony and unified arrangement of flowers and foliage.
There should be a definite design with stems arranged attractively. The volume and color of plant material should be equal on both sides. The size of flowers, foliage, and stem length should fit container. Flowers and caladium leaves should be crisp with the front and back of the container covered. Foam or other material holding foliage should not be seen.
The event is being held at the Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-Op, 132 E. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Arrangements should be dropped off Thursday, July 27 between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. Arrangements are to be picked up by Saturday, July 29 at 5 p.m.
The general public may stop by the Caladium Co-Op on Friday and Saturday, July 28-29, as the public gets to view and vote on Peoples Choice.