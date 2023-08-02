Every year the Lake Placid Garden Club sponsors a caladium floral arrangement contest during the Lake Placid Caladium Festival. This year’s entries were imaginative, unique, and beautiful. Some were even comical.

Ribbons were awarded for first, second, and third place. Plus, the public was asked to vote for the People’s Choice distinction. The ribbon winners had to follow strict judging rules for their entries. But the public got to pick the one they just enjoyed looking at the most.

Recommended for you