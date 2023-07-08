A Caladium Workshop is planned for 9 a.m., Monday, July 10, at the Lake Placid Masonic Lodge, 103 Main Ave., Lake Placid.
The workshop is free to all who register for the Caladium Floral Arrangement Contest or anyone interested in caladium floral design.
Jennifer Marsh, a two-time winner of this contest, will be conducting the “Caladium Floral Arrangement Workshop” with tips and tricks of this contest, complete with demonstrations, instructions and great advice on how to win.
RSVP for the workshop by texting Marsh with the Lake Placid Garden Club at 305-342-2467.
Participants may bring their own materials to create or practice with a themed design. Bring clippers, a container and any foliage to work with at the workshop.
The 2023 Caladium Festival will be July 28 and 29. The Lake Placid Garden Club will once again be hosting the Caladium Floral Contest to be held at the Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-Op, 132 E. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, during the festival. The Garden Club encourages everyone to register a caladium arrangement for a chance to win a cash prize. Deadline to register for the contest is Friday, July 21.