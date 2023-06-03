Callahan to be arraigned Monday on drug charges

Derwin Callahan Jr. stands with his lawyer, Derek Christian, on Jan. 9. Callahan was given five years probation that day, but he’s now back in jail on a violation of probation charge.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Prosecutors gave Derwin Callahan Jr. five years probation in January after a key witness broke a promise to testify against Callahan at his attempted murder trial.

Callahan – who prosecutors say violated his probation April 28 – will be arraigned Monday morning on three new charges: being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver, and possession of cocaine.

