Callahan to be arraigned Monday on drug charges

Prosecutors gave Derwin Callahan Jr. five years probation in January after a key witness broke a promise to testify against Callahan at his attempted murder trial.
Callahan – who prosecutors say violated his probation April 28 – will be arraigned Monday morning on three new charges: being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver, and possession of cocaine.
During his arraignment, Callahan will likely plead not guilty but a judge isn’t likely to give him bond. That’s because Prosecutor Richard Castillo in January asked the court to designate Callahan a “violent felon of special concern.”
If a judge determines Callahan, 28, violated his probation on aggravated battery and constructive possession of a firearm charges, he can receive decades in prison.
“On the violation of probation alone he can receive up to 30 years,” Kromholz said. “He was placed on probation for two second degree felonies.”
Callahan’s freedom ended after he was spotted on the side of U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies spotted Callahan sitting alone at a picnic table outside Highway Park Liquors, a gathering place on party nights.
“I knew the subject to be Callahan … and within physical reach (of him) was a black backpack,” the arresting deputy wrote in the arrest affidavit. Because Callahan’s probation agreement makes him subject to warrantless searches and seizures, the deputy first handcuffed Callahan, then searched the backpack. The deputy reportedly found a scale, 14 small bags of marijuana, a clear tube of white powder, and two handguns, a Glock 43 9mm, and a silver Ruger P95. Each pistol was loaded. Prosecutors dropped one of the gun possession charges; the no bill document does not say why.
Callahan denied ownership of any of the items, though the deputy found his Social Security card, Florida State ID and food stamp card, and debit card in his wallet.
Callahan’s arrest puts him back in the hands of prosecutors who are still smarting from Callahan’s escape from a possible life sentence.
Callahan was to stand trial Jan. 9 for shooting and injuring Willie Johnson, 51, in the right hip in Highway Park in September 2021. He and his co-defendant, Naijah Benae Sholtz – who allegedly held Johnson down as Callahan allegedly beat and shot Johnson, fled Highlands County in her car after the shooting. They were arrested in Tallahassee hours later; each was charged with attempted murder.
On Jan. 9, 2023, as a jury was being assembled in the lower floor of the courthouse, Sholtz, who prosecutors believed was going to point out Callahan in the courtroom, was nowhere to be found. When it became clear that prosecutors did not have their witness, they reluctantly downgraded Callahan’s attempted murder charge to aggravated battery, changed the gun possession charge to constructive possession, and sent him home on five years’ probation.
As for Sholtz, when she failed to testify, all that was left was her guilty plea. Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden sentenced Sholtz to 15 years in mid-March.