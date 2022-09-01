Quiet Hurricane Season

Shirley Verdin stands on the front steps of her temporary trailer outside her home, which was destroyed by Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29, 2021, along Bayou Point-au-Chien, in Lafourche Parish, La., on May 24, 2022. She now lives in a Federal Emergency Management Agency trailer next to her gutted home that will be demolished down to the pilings this weekend so it can be rebuilt.

 GERALD HERBERT/AP PHOTO, FILE

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It’s been quiet — too quiet — this Atlantic hurricane season, meteorologists and residents of storm-prone areas whisper almost as if not to tempt fate.

A record-tying inactive August is drawing to a close and no storms have formed, even though it is peak hurricane season and all experts’ pre-season forecasts warned of an above normal season. Nearly all the factors that meteorologists look for in a busy season are there.

