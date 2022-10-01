SEBRING — With Hurricane Ian's significant impact to Highlands County, the school district assessed the situation Friday to determine a plan for reopening schools.
A decision on reopening district schools will be made Saturday afternoon, according to School Board Coordinator of Communications John Varady.
A key to reopening is electrical power. Friday morning there were 10 schools without power and eight with power.
By Friday afternoon, five schools still had no power and a few had only partial power, Varady said.
About five or six bus routes are affected by roadway issues, he said. There will be alternate bus stops for those students, which will be posted.
There are water leaks in some facilities and minimal damage with a lot of tree limbs down, but having power is the biggest thing, he said.
The Facilities Department had teams checking all the campuses and looking at the interior and exterior of the buildings for any damage, Varady said.
"We are absolutely appreciative of the women and men with Glades Electric and Duke Energy, because we know those crews are working tirelessly to restore power," he said. "We have been on the phone with Duke and Glades and they know that reopening schools is a critical part of getting things back to normal so they are really putting there efforts into getting schools reopened for us."
The Transportation Department had been running bus routes to assess safety, road conditions and access to campuses.
The Food & Nutrition staff has been conducting assessments of food inventories and freezer and cooler status at sites with and without power. Varady said some food in refrigerators was lost, but the food in the deep-freeze units is fine.
The power companies are hoping that the all schools will be online Saturday.
District administrators will meet Saturday afternoon to do an assessment to decide the ability to reopen schools, Varady said.